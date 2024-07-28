Dhanush Birthday: Makers of Raayan share special behind-the-scenes video from sets showcasing actor's directorial skills

Actor and director Dhanush is basking in the success of his latest film, Raayan. Adding to the celebrations, today is also Dhanush's birthday. To mark the occasion, the makers of Raayan have released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the actor directing his co-stars. For those unfamiliar, Raayan is both written and directed by Dhanush, who also plays the lead role. The film released in theaters on July 26.

Raayan makers drop BTS video of Dhanush from film’s sets

Sun Pictures recently released a BTS video showcasing Dhanush directing the film. The footage includes various moments where Dhanush is seen performing and guiding his actors.

He is shown dancing on the sets of the film with Sundeep Kishan and Aparna Balamurali, and collaborating with choreographers Prabhudeva and Baba Bhaskar. The video also captures Dhanush extracting the best out of best from SJ Suryah and Prakash Raj, while also performing himself.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Get an exclusive glimpse into the making of #Raayan with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage! Celebrate Director Dhanush's birthday with us as we take you through the creative process behind this much-anticipated film."

With music by AR Rahman, Raayan stands out as Dhanush's 50th acting role and his second directorial project after Pa Paandi.

What is the storyline of Raayan?

Kathavaraayan, also known as Raayan (played by Dhanush), is the eldest sibling, responsible for his two brothers, Manickam (Kalidas Jayaram) and Muthu (Sundeep Kishan), and his sister Durga (Dushara Vijayan), after their parents abandon them. They reside in a small Tamil Nadu town controlled by gangsters Sekar (SJ Suryah) and Saravanan, where a fragile peace exists.

The arrival of a new police commissioner (Prakash Raj) disrupts this balance, leading to chaos. College-going Manickam, carefree Muthu, Raayan who runs a food stall, and Durga lead a content life until an event disrupts their world. The story then follows how Raayan becomes embroiled in a gang war and the subsequent events.

Raayan boasts an ensemble cast, including Dushara Vijayan, Sundeep Kishan, Selvaraghavan, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, among others.

