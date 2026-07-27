Dhanush breaks his silence on Raayan win criticism: ‘I agree about better Tamil films but…’

Dhanush recently bagged a top award for his film Raayan, which he also directed. However, after many netizens criticised the film's win, the actor responded by questioning why a similar outrage was not seen when several of his earlier films were overlooked.

Dhanush on criticisms against his win for Raayan

Speaking at a recent welfare event, Dhanush addressed the criticism surrounding Raayan winning one of India's top film awards. The actor said, “For Raayan, I got an award. That year, there were definitely better films than that one. The fans of those films expressed their love, and I fully respect them.”

He continued, “Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam was released a long time ago. Everyone said I would definitely win an award for it. I was young and hoped for it too, but I didn't. Then there were Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna, 3, Raanjhanaa, Maryan, Vada Chennai, and Karnan, none of which received the recognition they deserved. Where were all those who are now raising their voices against Raayan's award? Why didn't they raise their voices back then?”

Concluding his remarks, the actor said, “Some things happen on their own, no matter how hard you try. That's exactly what happened in my case. I got the opportunity. Whatever people may think about the film, the effort I put into it was genuine. Don't brush this aside. Celebrate it.”

For those unaware, Dhanush's comments came after several users on the internet criticised Raayan for bagging the top award, pointing out that films like Maharaja and Meiyazhagan, which were released in the same year, were overlooked.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is currently filming his next project, Om , directed by Amaran fame Rajkumar Periasamy. Co-starring Mammootty, the film is slated to release in theatres on October 16, 2026. Touted as an action entertainer, it also features Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.

With Dhanush set to celebrate his 43rd birthday on July 28, 2026, the makers are planning to release the film's first single, composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Looking ahead, the actor also has projects lined up with directors Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and Mari Selvaraj. He recently announced another collaboration with Vetrimaaran on a film titled Thamizh Murugan .

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