Dhanush calls Jasprit Bumrah a beauty as India wins against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2024

Team India’s momentous win against Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup match was surely nothing short of anxiety-inducing and excitement. Now, the versatile actor Dhanush himself is unable to contain his excitement and express his joy.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post by Dhanush, the actor highlighted Jasprit Bumrah’s skills in yesterday’s match and said, “BUMRAH YOU BEAUTY”. With starry eyes emoji accompanying the words, the Captain Miller actor personified many people’s feelings with his simple words.

The exemplary win by Team India in yesterday’s T20 World Cup match has truly caught the eyes of many people, even though the initial innings of the match made us question whether or not a win is possible with a total run of 119. However, the second inning turned out to be a game-changer of the series with Bumrah taking 3 wickets out from the opponents.

The match finished off in style with Pakistan only reaping 113 runs within 20 overs, which led to India winning by 6 runs. Other than Dhanush, actor Sushanth also expressed his gratitude for the win by Indian players, led by the skills of the bowlers. The actor wrote, “Ecstatic. Thank you Indian bowler,” as he showcased his love for the cricket team.

Dhanush on the work front

Dhanush was last seen this year in his action movie Captain Miller, directed by Rocky fame Arun Matheswaran. The film set in the 1930s showcased how a former British Indian soldier takes matters into his own hands as doom seems imminent for his village and villagers. The movie also featured actors Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Aditi Balan, Priyanka Mohan, and many more in key roles.

The actor is next set to be seen in the Tamil language movie Raayan, directed by the actor himself. The film is said to be an action thriller movie set in the outskirts of Northern Chennai. Actors Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, and many more play key roles.

Currently, the actor is also shooting for the film Kubera with director Sekhar Kammula, which has Nagarjuna Akkineni in a key role.

