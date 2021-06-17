Dhanush character from Jagame Thandhiram is all about his father in law Rajinikanth style

Dhanush reveals that his character as Surli from Jagame Thandhiram will see superstar Rajinikanth's mannerism.

After scoring a super hit with Karnan, Dhanush is back with another entertaining movie titled Jagame Thandhiram, which is all set to release on Netflix on June 18. To promote the film and interact with fans, Dhanush took to his Twitter space and revealed some interesting details about his character Surli from Jagame Thandhiram.

Many audiences stated that Dhanush's character as Surli from Jagame Thandhiram has reminded them of Rajinikanth and seems like director Karthik Subbaraj and Dhanush also agree to it. During a conversation about the film, Dhanush revealed that his performance will have a bit of Superstar Rajinikanth's style and mannerism. “Karthi and I are die-hard fans of Rajini sir. And usually, without my knowledge, Rajini sir’s mannerisms would seep into my performances. In earlier films, if I noticed I was mimicking Rajini sir, I would correct it. But, in this film, Karthik said to me, ‘let it be’. So, you will see shades of Rajinikanth in Suruli. If you like it, please enjoy it. If you don’t, please be kind and don’t scold me,” said the Asuran star.

Dhanush also believes that Jagame Thandhiram would do a solid job in reducing people’s stress. “Right now, everyone is so stressed under the lockdown and I am glad that this film would be a stress-buster for them,” he said.

Also Read: Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram to Mani Ratnam's Navarasa; Upcoming Tamil gems that will leave you excited

Jagame Thandhiram is directed by Kollywood’s ace director Karthik Subbaraj. The film stars Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady and features James Cosmo, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan in the supporting roles. Jagame Thandhiram is bankrolled by S Sashikanth and Ramachandra of YNOT Studios in association with Reliance Entertainment. Jagame Thandhiram will originally be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

Credits :Indian Express

Share your comment ×