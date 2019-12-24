Dhanush to co produce Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 169? Find Out

If reports are anything to go by, Rajinikanth's next film, Thalaivar 169 will be produced by Dhanush along with Kalaippuli S Thanu and Vels Films.

Rumour mills are abuzz about Rajinikanth’s next tentatively titled Thalaivar 169, with new reports getting released every day. Now, buzz is that the film will be co-produced by Vels Film International, Dhanush and Kalaipuli S Thanu. There are also reports, which claim that the superstar will be getting a whopping Rs 100 crore as remuneration. The film is expected to go on floors in April 2020.

The Indian Express reported that Rajinikanth will be focusing on politics full-time by the end of 2020. So, Dhanush wants to produce Thalaivar 169 under his banner Wunderbar Films. However, there has been no official word about the movie as of now. Several directors, including Vetri Maaran, had narrated stories to Rajinikanth. He is currently busy with the shooting of Thalaivar 168, which is going on at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. The film's star cast includes Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Suri, Sathish among the others. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. D Imman has composed music.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s movie Darbar, which was directed by AR Murugadoss is all set to be released for Pongal 2020. The film which stars Nayanthara, Sunil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film marks the return of Rajinikanth as a cop after 25 years. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The trailer was released recently after the audio launch, and it took the internet by storm.

