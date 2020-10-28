Dhanush to collaborate with director Arun Matheswaran for an upcoming film?

The latest news reports further add that the director Arun Matheswaran has narrated a script to the Pattas actor Dhanush.

The latest news reports about southern actor Dhanush states that the actor will be teaming up with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran for an upcoming drama. The news reports further add that the director has indeed narrated a script to the Pattas actor Dhanush. The Asuran actor is reportedly very happy about the script and is said to have agreed to work in the upcoming project. The Vada Chennai actor has some interesting projects lined up.

The popular actor will feature in the upcoming film called Karnan which is helmed by director Mari Selvaraj. The southern star Dhanush will also play the lead role in the film Jagame Thandhiram. This film is helmed by well known filmmaker and producer Karthik Subbaraj. The news reports also state that Dhanush will feature in a Bollywood drama called Atrangi Re. This film is helmed by Anand L Rai. The duo worked together previously on a film called Raanjhanaa.

The film featured in the lead. Now, the fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the actor to return to the big screen. The southern star Dhanush enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans of the Enai Noki Paayum Thota actor are looking forward to seeing him on the big screen. The actor received a lot of praise for his film Asuran with director Vetri Maaran.

