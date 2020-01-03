Dhanush to collaborate with Mithran Jawahar yet again for D44? Find Out

South star Dhanush will be collaborating with director Mithran Jawahar for his next movie, tentatively titled D40.

South star Dhanush recently wrapped up the shooting of his film with Karthik Subbaraj, tentatively titled D40. It was reported that he will be working in a film, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Grapevine has that the film, tentatively titled D44, will be directed by Mithran Jawahar, who had worked with Dhanush in three films earlier.

Dhanush has a bunch of movies in his kitty including one with director Mari Selvaraj, Ratsasan fame Ramkumar and Pattas with Durai Senthilkumar. An official announcement on the cast and crew of D44 is yet to be made. Mithran Jawahar and Dhanush have earlier worked together in films Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty. If the reports turn out to be true, this will be the fourth film of Dhanush and Mithran Jawahar.

Dhanush’s Pattas is all set to hit the big screens in January 2020. RS Durai Senthil directorial will have Dhanush playing dual roles. He is now all set to start the shooting for his next film with Pariyerum Perumal director Mari Selvaraj. Meanwhile, the makers of D40 will reveal the official title in February 2020. While speculations have surfaced claiming the most awaited movie has been named ‘Suruli’, the makers cleared the air saying that the title has not yet been revealed.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More