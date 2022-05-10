Dhanush completes 2 decades in the industry, pens a moving post: 'Never did I even dream I'd come this far'

Starring in 46 films over his career, Dhanush has completed 2 decades in the industry today, May 9. The actor took to Twitter and penned a long emotional note thanking his fans and family for the support.

Dhanush made his acting debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai, a 2002 coming-of-age film directed by his father, Kasthuri Raja, and since then, there has been no looking back. 'Never did I even dream I'd come this far,' Dhanush wrote in a moving post.

He further thanked his fans for all the support and called them his 'pillar of strength'. The Maari actor went on to thank the media, producers, director, his brother Selvaraghavan and everyone who was and are a part of his 2-decade long journey.

"I read somewhere that life is what happens when you are busy doing other things. I can't agree more. Let's make this one life meaningful. Let's make it count," he ended the letter with.

Take a look at the letter below:

Meanwhile, his upcoming film, Thiruchitrambalam with director Mithran Jawahar will hit the screens on July 1, 2022. The film is backed by Sun Pictures and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

