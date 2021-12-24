Dhanush confirms his next with Rocky director Arun Matheswaran

South superstar Dhanush has bagged yet another big project. The Karnan actor confirmed the exciting news on Twitter. Posting on the microblogging site, he wrote, “Yes. The speculations are true. I am that fortunate actor who bagged

@ArunMatheswaran‘s next directorial. More details soon. Om Namashivaaya.” Dhanush will be working with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran in his next.

Director’s debut venture 'Rocky' starring Vasanth Ravi has just released yesterday and has been receiving encouraging response from the audience. Reports were doing rounds that Arun Matheswaran will be directing actor Dhanush next, however, no official confirmation was made in this regard until now. Any further details on the venture have not been obtained yet.

Check out the post below:

Dhanush will also be a part of the American outing, The Gray Man. The action thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. The film has some big names in the cast including Ryan Gosling,

Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jessica Henwick.

The actor’s most recent release Atrangi Re released in theatres today and has been receiving mixed reviews. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. The Tamil version of the film has been named Galatta Kalyanam.