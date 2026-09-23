Dhanush confirms Om Chapter 1 postponement; Avoids clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and Suriya’s Scene

Dhanush and Mammootty-starrer Om: Chapter 1 has been speculated to skip its previously announced release date of October 16, 2026, for quite some time. Now, Dhanush has officially confirmed the film’s postponement, with a new release date yet to be revealed.

Om: Chapter 1 avoids clash release with Jailer 2 and Scene

Taking to social media, Dhanush issued an official statement regarding Om: Chapter 1’s release. The actor-producer wrote, “In times like these, shifting the release of a film comes with its own set of challenges. Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we have all admired and worshipped over the years, has his film arriving on October 15th, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film, OM, to a later date.”

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The actor added that the film will not release in November either, as Suriya-starrer Scene has already locked its release date. He said, “At the same time, we will not be arriving for Diwali this year either, as Suriya sir's film has already been announced for the same date. In all fairness, they announced their date first, and we strongly believe that big films should have a mutual understanding and respect each other's decisions, keeping the larger welfare of cinema and the industry in mind.”

Here’s the post:

Om - Chapter 1: Udhiram - The Blood Wood is touted as an action drama starring Dhanush, with Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the songs and background score, and the film is planned as the first instalment of a two-part franchise.

Reportedly, the film might release on December 3, 2026, as the Prabhas starrer Fauzi has been postponed to 2027.

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Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is next set to work with director Tamizharasan Pachamuthu for an actioner. Tentatively titled D56 , the film is said to feature the actor in a violent avatar. However, more details about the project haven’t been revealed.

Moreover, the actor has also announced his next project, Thamizh Murugan, directed by Vetrimaaran.

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