Dhanush, Divya Spandana, Vetrimaaran reunite on 15 years of Polladhavan, check out fun facts about the film

Director Vetrimaaran's blockbuster debut film Polladhavan, which featured Dhanush and Divya Spandana in the lead, has completed 15 years. On November 8, 2007, the most acclaimed film, hit theatres, and the rest is just history. It is one of the cult classic films from Tamil. On the occasion of the superhit film completing 15 years, the team got together to celebrate after a long time. The event was held in Chennai, which was also attended by the film’s composer GV Prakash and actor Pawan along with Dhanush, Vetri, and Divya. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Divya wrote, “Polladhavan 15 years to the date and thanks to the film I met my longest standing friend @dhanushkraja (he suggested me for the film) through thick & thin Vetri sir it was a pleasure, I learnt so much from you. @gvprakash best BGM look forward to Polladhavan 2.

In response, Dhanush wrote, “Loved catching up with polladhavan team and some of my best friends @divyaspandana @gvprakash Vetrimaaran ! 15 years of polladhavan. A film that defined so many things for me Balumahendra sir .. thank you (sic).” Take a look at Dhanush and Divya Spandana's Polladhavan reunion pics:



About cult classic Polladhavan The film follows the story of an angry young man whose life improves when he buys a bike. However, when his bike gets stolen, it unleashes a chain of events. After receiving a tremendously positive response from the audience, it also popularized the sale of Bajaj Pulsar among the youth. The film was remade in a number of languages, owing to its success. Polladhavan was remade in Kannada as Punda and in Telugu as Kurradu starring Varun Sandesh but it could not repeat the success of the original version. It was remade in Sinhala as Pravegeya. This film was also remade in the Bengali film Borbaad (2014) directed by Raj Chakraborty with debutant Bonny Senguta and Rittika Sen and in Hindi as Guns of Banaras (2020).

Interesting facts about Polladhavan Before making his debut film Polladhavan (2007), one of Vetrimaaran's friends had lost his bike, and the journey he underwent to find his lost bike appealed to the filmmaker. During the journey, as revealed by Vetrimaaran on several occasions, he encountered a local gangster who narrated the life of gangsters.

Vetri also mentioned that Dhanush was very hesitant about showing his bare body on screen in the blood-curdling climax. And apparently, the actor also gave his best for the shot as regularly worked out for three months to get a chiseled six packs.



Music composer GV Prakash was accused of copying Akon's Smack That for the film's song Minnalgall Koothadum song. He however stated that he didn't copy the song but might have been inspired.

The comedy track in the film is written by Santhanam as producers were very keen on having a comedy track and the director couldn't place it.

Before zeroing Diva Spandana as the female lead, Vetri also tried test shoots with Kajal Aggarwal and Poonam Bajwa but wasn't satisfied.