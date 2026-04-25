Dhanush drops details about his next directorial after Idli Kadai: ‘I will need a few years to finish…’

Dhanush is all set to star in the lead role in Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja. Ahead of the film’s release on April 30, 2026, the actor was spotted in Coimbatore for a premiere show, where he shared details about his future directorial plans.

Dhanush about his next directorial after Idli Kadai

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, Dhanush said, “Three directors are patiently waiting for me with scripts. I need to complete the shoot of Rajkumar Periyasamy’s D55. Then I have to act in Mari Selvaraj’s film. In between, there is a film with Lubber Pandhu director Pachaimuthu Thamizharasan. Then I need to complete Vada Chennai 2. Now you know where Vada Chennai 2 fits into the timeline. So, I’ll need a few years to finish all these. Only after that can I think about direction.”

For those unaware, Dhanush last directed Idli Kadai. The drama film follows the story of a man who returns to his village after his father’s passing, leaving behind his beloved idli shop. Despite having a life in the city, he decides to take over his father’s legacy, which leads him to face various challenges.

With Dhanush himself in the lead, the film also stars Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Sathyaraj, Shalini Pandey, and others in key roles. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is next set to appear in the lead role in Kara , an upcoming action thriller set in 1991 in Ramanathapuram. The film follows Karasamy, a reformed thief, against the backdrop of the Gulf War between the USA and Iraq. Due to tense circumstances, he is forced to return to crime to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfill his father’s final wish.

Alongside Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film features KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunaas, and Jayaram in key roles. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music and background score, while Theni Eswar handles the cinematography, and Sreejith Sarang serves as the editor.

Looking ahead, the actor will also appear in D55, directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy. The film will feature Mammootty in a key role, with Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi as co-leads.

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