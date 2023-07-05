Dhanush drops THIS major update on D50 as he dons director’s hat again

A 50th film is surely a milestone in the career of any actor. So obviously, there was a lot of buzz regarding the 50th film of Dhanush. As one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema, the hype for any new film in which Dhanush is involved is obviously high. So, when it comes to his 50th film, the anticipation among fans is especially huge. To the surprise of fans, it was revealed that the actor himself would be directing this film. It seemed like Dhanush had a vision for this milestone film in his career and wanted to achieve it himself. Now, an update has come on the film. The second directorial venture of the Velaiyilla Pattathari actor is tentatively titled D50.

D50 shoot begins

Dhanush himself revealed through his social media that the shoot for D50 has officially commenced. Through Twitter, the actor wrote, #D50 #DD2 Shoot begins @sunpictures Om Namashivaya."

D50 will be produced by Sun Pictures and has yet to receive an official title. As per multiple reports, the film is touted to be a gangster drama. It is said to follow the lives of three brothers. The roles of the siblings will be played by Vishnu Vishal, SJ Suryah, and Dhanush himself.

The actor has worked previously in many successful gangster dramas, like Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai and Selvaraghavan’s Pudhupettai. So it would be great to see the actor in a familiar genre. Let's hope Dhanush’s familiarity with acting in gangster films will also help him in directing.

Check out his tweet here:

Dhanush made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi. The film was a comedy-drama and seems to be very different from D50, even in terms of the basic subject matter. Pa Paandi had two ex-lovers reunite after several years. The two lovers were played by Rajkiran and Revathi. Seeing that his first film was a commercial as well as a critical success, the hopes for this one are also high.

Not just D50, Dhanush has a lot of films lined up. The actor is very busy in his acting career but still has found the time to get back to direction. Hopefully, this turns out to be a fruitful venture for Dhanush, both as an actor and a director.

