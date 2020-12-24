Dhanush is ecstatic as he teams up with Selvaraghavan for an upcoming project; Calls him his 'maker & creator'

Dhanush is currently in Agra where he has been shooting for Atrangi Re. Meanwhile, check out his latest tweet.

Dhanush might be busy shooting of late but he makes sure to keep the fans updated with whatever is happening in his professional life on social media. The South star is currently in Agra where he is busy shooting for the Bollywood movie Atrangi Re. In the midst of all this, it was also announced that he will be collaborating with his brother Selvaraghavan for an upcoming project. The film is yet to be titled and will be produced by Kalaipuli Thanu.

Recently, the actor took to Twitter and expressed his happiness over the same. Here’s what he wrote, “Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker, my creator, and the only reason I’m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him.” For the unversed, Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the film’s music and its cinematography will be handled by Arvind Krishna.

Check out Dhanush’s tweet below:

Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker , my creator and the only reason I’m here today my brother selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him — Dhanush (dhanushkraja) December 23, 2020

Dhanush made his debut in 2002 with the Tamil drama Thulluvadho Ilamai. However, he achieved success after having featured in his brother Selvaraghavan’s first directorial venture Kaadhal Kondein. He even won the Filmfare award for the best actor for this movie. Now, the fact that the brothers are reuniting for another project is sure to leave the fans elated. Meanwhile, Atrangi Re marks Dhanush’s third Bollywood movie. It also features Sara Ali Khan and in the lead roles. The romantic drama has been directed by Aanand L. Rai.

