Dhanush is excited to join hands with Sekhar Kammula: Happy about the collaboration & looking forward to it

It was announced yesterday that Dhanush will be collaborating with National award winning director Sekhar Kammula for his next film. While his fans are looking forward to hear more updates about the film, the critically acclaimed actor has taken to his Twitter space and expressed his excitement to work in the film. He stated that he is elated about the collaboration and added that he is looking forward to it.

He wrote, “Really excited to be working with one of the directors I admire @sekharkammula sir and also elated to join hands with NarayanDasNarang sir and PuskurRamMohanRao sir under @SVCLLP banner for this trilingual. Looking forward to this”. The yet to be titled tri lingual film will be produced on a grand scale by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of the accomplished production house Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (A Unit Of Asian Group) as Production No 4.

Apart from this, Dhanush has a line up of films in his kitty. His film Jagame Thandhiram with Karthik Subbaraj was released yesterday on Netflix. He also has the yet to be titled film directed by Karthick Naren with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. Apart from these, he will be seen playing a lead role in Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven. The duo also announced that they will be collaborating for the second instalment of cult classic movie Aayirathil Oruvan. On the other hand, Sekhar Kammula is currently waiting for the release of his film Virata Parvam.

