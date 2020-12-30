Dhanush is excited for Thalapathy Vijay's Master; Requests fans to take all the safety precautions in theatres

Dhanush took to Twitter and shared that he is excited as Vijay's Master is releasing on the big screen.

After a long wait, the makers of Vijay starrer Master recently confirmed the film's theatrical release. The makers unveiled a new poster of the upcoming collage-drama featuring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, and also shared the release date. Master is releasing during Pongal 2021 in three languages- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on January 13. Moviegoers are super excited and can't keep calm to visit cinema halls again. Actor Dhanush also shared that he is excited as Vijay's Master is releasing on the big screen.

Dhanush took to Twitter and shared Thalapathy Vijay's Master release date. He also requested fans to stay safe and take precautions while watching the film in theatres. His tweet read, "Vijay sir’s Master releases on Jan 13th. It’s great news for cinema lovers and I hope watching movies with friends and family helps to thrive the theatre culture once again. Nothing like a theatre experience. Please take all the safety precautions and watch the film in theatres."

Vijay sir’s Master releases on Jan 13th.

It’s great news for cinema lovers and I hope watching movies with friends and family helps to thrive the theatre culture once again. Nothing like a theatre experience. Please take all the safety precautions and watch the film in theatres. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 30, 2020

Master also stars, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, in a key role and is being back by Xavier Britto productions.

Meanwhile, Vijay will commence shooting for the upcoming untitled film, Thalapathy 65 in January. The film will be directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar.

