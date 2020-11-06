Dhanush expresses grief over the death of his ardent fan; Pays condolences to his family and friends
Tamil star Dhanush's ardent fan Dinesh Kumar passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020. As we all know, Dhanush gives his heart and soul to his fans and never fails to thank them on social media during the release of his films. Likewise, he makes sure to stand by them even in their lows and highs. Recently, Dinesh Kumar of Dhanush's Friends Charity Forum passed away due to health issues and the actor paid condolences to his family on Twitter. The Maari star expressed the grief over the demise of his fan and paid condolences to his family and friends.
Dhanush tweet in Tamil translates as, "Erode district fan club secretary Mr Dineshkumar died today due to poor health. The news regarding his demise hurts me. My deepest condolences to him, his family members and friends (sic)." The actor is affected by the death of his fans and the same reflects in his latest tweet. Check it out below.
ஈரோடு மாவட்ட
எனது நண்பர்கள் நற்பணி
மன்றத்தின் செயலாளராக
சிறப்பாக பணியாற்றிய
திரு.தினேஷ்குமார்
உடல்நல குறைவினால்
இன்று மறைந்தார் என்ற செய்தி
வேதனை அளிக்கிறது.
அவருக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்களையும்,
அவரின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கும்,
நண்பர்களுக்கும்
என் ஆறுதலையும் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறேன்.
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 5, 2020
On the work front, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Jagame Thanthiram. His film with Mari Selvaraj titled Karnan was also wrapped up recently. According to the most recent reports, he will be joining hands with Vetrimaaran yet again for a film.
Dhanush has quite a few films in the kitty, including Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.
