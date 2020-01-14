Dhanush expresses his wish to act in the remake of Rajinikanth’s Netrikkan

Actor Dhanush, in an interview, stated that he has always wanted to act in the remake of Rajinikanth's Netrikkan.

If there could be one hero in today’s Kollywood industry who can play the role of Rajinikanth in his classic movie Netrikkan, it is undoubtedly Dhanush. The very thought of seeing Dhanush as an uncontrollable Casanova is making us excited. When Dhanush was asked which movie of Rajinikanth would he remake and act in, he said that he has always wanted to act in the remake of Netrikkan, according to a media report.

In Netrikkan, Rajinikanth played dual roles. While one role was that of an ambitious young man, the other role was that of an old Casanova. Dhanush, who expressed his desire to act in the remake of Netrikkan, is currently busy with the shooting of his next film with Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. His movie Pattas is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, which his 40th movie.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Darbar was released on January 9, in which Nayanthara played the lead lady. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Lyca Productions. His next film, Thalaivar 168 is currently being shot at a brisk pace in Hyderabad Ramoji film city. The film has an ensemble of star cast including Khushbu Sundar, meena, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh. While Keerthy Suresh will play Rajinikanth’s sister, the role of the other actors is yet to be revealed. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film will hit the big screens in October 2020.

Credits :Indiaglitz

