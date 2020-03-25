Dhanush extends support to PM Nadendra Modi’s 21 day lockdown; Urges people not to panic buy

Kollywood star Dhanush, who was last seen in Pattas, took to his Twitter space and extended his support to Prime Minister Narndra Modi's 21 day lockdown to contain the outspread of COVID 19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Nation and announced the imposition of lockdown of the whole nation for 21 days, as a measure to contain the outspread of Novel Coronavirus. Many celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sugumaran have extended their support to the lockdown. Kollywood star Dhanush took to his Twitter space and encouraged people to follow Prime Minister’s advisory and stay indoors to contain the situation. He also urged people not no panic buy as the government has ensured that essential supplies will be available.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I welcome this 21daylockdown announced by our PM nd Request all of you 2 cooperate fully, as dis will break d chain of coronavirus spread. And Govt has ensured essential supplies will b available, so let’s not throng grocery & veg shops Let’s fight this together #CoronavirusLockdown”. Earler, when the Prime Minister imposed Janata Curfew, he posted a video on the micro blogging site, explaining people the necessarily to stay indoors.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Pattas, which released during the Pongal festival. He has a bunch of movies in his kitty and he is awaiting the release of two of his movies – Jagame Thandhiram and Karnan. Jagame Thandhiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is in the final stage of post production. Karnan, on the other hand, was wrapped up recently. Directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, the film will have Dhanush in rural avatar.

