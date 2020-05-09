Dhanush fans celebrate 18 years of the actor as they trend 18YrsOfKTownPrideDHANUSH on twitter

Dhanush fans are celebrating a milestone of their favourite actor by trending #18YrsOfKTownPrideDHANUSH on Twitter. Check out some of the tweets right here.

Dhanush is definitely one of the most celebrated actors down South and with passing time, his fan base seems to be getting bigger and bigger. The actor is a superstar who has won the hearts of his fans with his acting chops and in fact, boasts of filmography that is as diverse as it gets. He made his debut with Thulluvadho Ilamai back 2002 and it was directed by father Kasthuri Raja. The movie hit the screens on May 10 back in 2002.

And well, as it turns out, the fans of the actor believe in making huge celebrations and so, a day ahead of the movie clocking in 18 years, they have taken to Twitter and are trending #18YrsOfKTownPrideDHANUSH. This is no surprise as his fans have always made grand gestures on social media and they celebrate his birthday with double the cheer. Fans have been showering him with all the love and adulation to celebrate this milestone of his career.

Check out some of the Tweets for Dhanush here:

#18YrsOfKTownPrideDHANUSH

Here is the special Tribute From Hardcore Fan @Krrish_mk For this Celebration..! Nice design@dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/3gj2ROckQq — Dhanush Fans 24x7 (@dhanushfans24x7) May 9, 2020

With dripping charm & confidence, he is an absolute (Ilaya) Superstar. An Actor, Producer, Director, Singer & whatnot. multi-faceted Box Office King @dhanushkraja #18YrsOfKtownPrideDHANUSH pic.twitter.com/mGu8BfInSk — Actor Dhanush FC (@ActorDhanushFc) May 9, 2020

Just Think About This Man Before Entering To The Film Industry He Was Alone & Suffered A More To Come Up Now Only He's Success Speak Every Thing.... Whole Tamil Industry Call Him As Indian BruceLee #18YrsOfKtownPrideDHANUSH pic.twitter.com/869wsDZXkf — Actor Dhanush FC (@ActorDhanushFc) May 9, 2020

Congratulations to one of the most successful actor of Indian Cinema @dhanushkraja Lot more to come Extraordinary journey You will always Shine Sir #18YrsOfKTownPrideDHANUSH pic.twitter.com/qAD0yp0nws — A2 Studio (@a2studoffl) May 9, 2020

Dhanush is obviously loved immensely in the South industry and hence they have trended KTown pride, but the fact remains that the actor has in fact, touched upon Bollywood and Hollywood as well with films like Raanjhanaa and The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, respectively. The actor is gearing up for two films already, one in South, titled Jagame Thandhiram and another Bollywood film with Sara Ali Khan and , Atrangi Re.

ALSO READ: Dhanush’s Vada Chennai 2 to be released as a limited series? Find out

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×