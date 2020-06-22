Dhanush flaunting his abs in this heavy weight workout VIDEO is the perfect motivation to kickstart the week

According to media reports, the throwback video was shot when Dhanush was training for his role in Maari 2.

A video of Dhanush sweating it out during his workout session has surfaced online. In the video, the actor can be seen doing heavy weight workout like a boss, while flaunting his abs. As soon as the video surfaced online, it took over the internet with fans sharing it across all social media platforms. Reports suggest that the throwback video was shot when he was training for his role in Maari 2. Starring Tovino Thomas, Sai Pallavi and Robo Shankar in key roles, Maari 2 is a superhit Kollwood film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush will be next seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram. Produced by Y Not Studios, the film is expected to hit the big screens this year. It is being reported that the film will be a gangster flick and Santosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the film’s music. The film has Mollywood budding star Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan playing supporting characters. The film also has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who is known for his role in HBO’s series Game Of Thrones.

His film with Lokesh Kanagaraj was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Titled Karnan, the film also has Mollywood actor Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G Kishan will be seen playing key roles in the film. Few photos from the sets of the film were shared by the makers and the cast members. Karnan is one of the most anticipated films of the year as the director’s previous film was a huge hit and it was critically acclaimed too.

