Dhanush flaunts Captain Miller look in long beard and tresses as he gets clicked at Mumbai airport

Dhanush is a well-known actor in South and Bollywood as well. He delivered blockbuster films like Asuran, Vaathi, Velaiilla Pattadhar, and Thiruchitrambalam and won four-time National awards as well. Today, the actor was clicked at Mumbai airport and looked in a rugged avatar. He stole everyone's attention with his new look in long tresses and beard.

Dhanush was clicked at Mumbai airport on Monday morning. He was seen sporting a full-grown beard and long hair. He let his hair fly as he walked out of the airport surrounded by a sea of paparazzi. The actor opted for a comfy travel attire in a pink sweatshirt and black track pants. The Vaathi actor also carried black sunglasses with his rugged look.

Dhanush definitely took everyone by surprise with his look. It is his new look for his upcoming film. It is to be noted that a recent poster from his upcoming film Captain Miller featured him in a man bun and beard as well.

Watch Dhanush's airport video here:



Professional front

Dhanush is currently basking in the success of his recently released bilingual film, Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. This film also marked Dhanush's debut in Tollywood.

Next up, Dhanush is currently busy shooting for the action film Captain Miller with director Arun Matheswaran. The film features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and Sundeep Kishan in pivotal roles. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the female lead in the film. John Kokken, and Nivedhithaa Sathish will be seen in supporting roles. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan in collaboration with Arjun Thyagarajan, the film is co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth. A few days ago, makers announced that Captain Miller’s first-look poster will be unveiled in June and the teaser will also be out in July.

The actor also has a film with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula in the pipeline. He announced next with Maari Selvaraj, after the cult classic Karnan. He is also reportedly gearing up for the second part of the most anticipated Vada Chennai sequel, directed by Vetrimaaran.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR holds his younger son Abhay's hand and chit chats with him as he jets off for vacation with family