Dhanush flaunts his ‘Captain Miller’ look at the Vaathi audio launch event; See PICS

Dhanush, the National award-winning actor is going through an excellent phase in his acting career right now. The talented star enjoyed massive success with his latest release Thiruchitrambalam, which equally won the hearts of film fanatics and common audiences. Dhanush is now set to release his first-ever bilingual film Vaathi, which is getting simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu. The grand audio launch event of the film, which is helmed by Venky Atluri was held on February 4, Saturday. Dhanush flaunts his Captain Miller look

Interestingly, Dhanush is now setting the internet on fire, by flaunting his new look at the Vaathi audio launch event. The National award-winning actor, who is sporting long hair and a thick beard for his upcoming outing Captain Miller, attended the event in his new look. As usual, Dhanush opted for a white veshti-sattai look (dhoti and shirt) for the event. The popular star completed his look with two signature Rudraksha necklaces and a statement silver watch. Check out Dhanush's pictures from the Vaathi audio launch below:

About Vaathi The Venky Atluri directorial which marks the first-ever direct Telugu outing of its leading man Dhanush's career has been under production for a long time. Along with playing the lead role in the film, the actor has also penned lyrics for a song in it. Vaathi, which is getting released in Telugu under the title Sir, features the talented actor in the role of a young teacher who is determined to change the corrupted educational system. Samyuktha Menon is playing the female lead in the movie, which is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. Captain Miller: Everything you need to know Dhanush is joining hands with Arun Matheswaran, the 'Saani Kaayidham' director for his upcoming project Captain Miller. The movie, which is touted to be a period action thriller, which is set in the 1940s. The popular star is reportedly appearing in multiple get-ups in the film, which features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role. Priyanka Arul Mohan is appearing as the female lead in the film, which features Sundeep Kishen, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Moor, John Kokken, and others in the supporting roles.

