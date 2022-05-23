Dhanush flaunts an intense look in trailer announcement poster of his Hollywood debut film The Gray Man

A new poster of Dhanush from his debut Hollywood film The Gray Man, directed by Avengers Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, has been shared along with the announcement of trailer. The actor shared a new poster from the film and announced that the trailer will be launched on May 24. However, an release time has not been announced yet.

Dhanush is seen flaunting an intense look in the new poster photo released by Netflix. Sharing the new poster on his official social media handles, Dhanush wrote, "THE GRAY MAN trailer debuts tomorrow." Fans and Tamil audiences are super thriller and proud of the actor and can't keep calm to watch him in the trailer.

Take a look at Dhanush's poster here:​

The film is directed by Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo and has Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead. The Gray Man also stars Rege-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard in pivotal roles, among others.

This action drama is based on a book series by Mark Greaney and will get an OTT release on the streaming giant Netflix on July 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, his upcoming film, Thiruchitrambalam with director Mithran Jawahar will hit the screens on July 1, 2022. The film is backed by Sun Pictures and has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Dhanush has joined hands with his brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan after almost a decade. These two are working together for the upcoming drama Naane Varuven and the shoot is underway. Indhuja Ravichander and Elli Avram are the female lead.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: 'To handle Dhanush as an actor, I have to keep forgetting he is my brother' says Selvaraghavan