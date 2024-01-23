Dhanush gets mobbed outside Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

Along with many celebrities who were a part of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony held yesterday in Ayodhya, Dhanush also came and became a part of the ceremony.

As the actor was heading out, many people started to surround him making it into a mob-like effect all over the actor, causing a chaotic and distressful environment for the actor.

Dhanush gets mobbed at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

The video depicts how Dhanush was surrounded by the security officer who was managing the situation, and safeguarding the actor but despite this many people including some reporters were also ambushing the actor in between the precarious hassle.

Furthermore, the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony was filled with star-studded with many celebrities from both North and South including Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Rishabh Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sachin Tendulkar and many more becoming part of the auspicious event.

Dhanush’s Workfront

Dhanush was last seen in the film Captain Miller which revolves around the character of the same name, a former British soldier, who embarks on a mission to safeguard his village from the British, and also a hidden treasure protected by the villagers.

The film, co-written and directed by Arun Matheswaran along with Madha Karky, features an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, many more in key roles.

Moreover, the film had apparently found itself in a plagiarism row when writer-actor Vela Ramamoorthy accused the makers of blatantly copying his novel Pattathu Yaanai (Hundred Elephants).

Furthermore, Dhanush has already begun shooting for his next film D51 aka DNS which is the tentative title for the film starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles with Sekhar Kammula helming the project.

Dhanush is also set to bring in two films he directed this year on the big screen as well, one being Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) and the other one being tentatively called D50 with an ensemble cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, and many more.