Dhanush gives an update on Vada Chennai 2: Vetri Maaran’s 'film will return with a bang, it's closer than...'

Actor Dhanush and filmmaker Vetri Maaran’s collaboration in 2018 was a mega success. The duo joined hands for the gangster crime drama film, Vada Chennai, which became a critical and commercial success.

Since the gritty mass entertainer became a cult over the years, fans jumped in joy when its sequel was announced soon after the release of the original film. But due to other work commitments, the artists couldn’t kick off production. Now, the actor gave a big update on Vada Chennai 2. He revealed that the gangster film will return with a bang. Read on!

Dhanush teases a major update about Vada Chennai 2

Currently, Dhanush is busy promoting his movie, Kara. But wherever he goes, the fans want him to answer only one question- When is Vada Chennai 2 coming? Well, finally, at a promotional event for his upcoming project, the actor broke the silence about the sequel to the 2018 award-winning movie.

Teasing a major update about Vada Chennai 2, Dhanush said, “Before you ask, Vada Chennai 2 will arrive soon. It will come with a bang. To win, first we have to fight. It is not as far as you think. In fact, it's closer than you think. Anbuvin Ezhuchi (the tagline of the sequel) will arrive in a big way.”

To refresh your memory, Vada Chennai 1 also starred Kishore, Samuthirakani, Daniel Balaji, Pawan, Andrea Jeremiah, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Ameer. Co-produced by Dhanush, Subaskaran Allirajah, and Vetri Maaran, it showcased Dhanush as Anbu, a skilled carrom player who gets involved in gang conflicts, set in North Chennai.

Dhanush's work front

Talking about Dhanush’s work front, the actor will be next seen in director Vignesh Raja’s action-thriller movie, Kara. It stars the actor in the titular role along with K. S. Ravikumar, Mamitha Baiju, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas, Prithvi Rajan, Sreeja Ravi, and more. Kara is set to release in cinemas on April 30, 2026. Apart from this, he also has D55 with Rajkumar Periyasamy and D56 with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu in the pipeline.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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