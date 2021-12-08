Dhanush gives a sneak peek into his international project Gray Man with a BTS PIC

Dhanush is one of the prominent names in South cinema. After building a strong career in India, the Kollywood actor will be next seen in a Hollywood action flick. Following the success of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2018) in Hollywood, Dhanush will star in Russo Brothers’ next project, titled The Gray Man. The film is based on one of the best seller’s of the New York Times, Mark Greaney’s novel known by the same name.

Now, Dhanush, who is an active social media user, took Instagram and shared a BTS from the sets of Gray Man. He can be seen sitting behind the huge cameras as his face appears on the screen beside. Well, as this is the first pic he posted from the sets of Gray Man. Fans are excited for more details such as role and posters.

The Gray Man is an upcoming American action thriller helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo and bankrolled by Mike Larocca. Popular Hollywood actors Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are on board for this intense action thriller. The star cast also includes Wagner Moura, Julia Butters and Jessica Henwick.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Dhanush is currently filming for two Tamil movies Maaran opposite Malavika Mohanan and Thiruchitrambalam opposite Raashii Khanna. He is also making Telugu debut with the trilingual project directed by Sekhar Kammula.