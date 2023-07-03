Dhanush goes bald for his new film D50, visits Tirupati to seek blessings with his kids: Viral PICS

Dhanush's new look has taken the internet by fire. He went all bald and shaved off his tresses and rugged beard. The actor visited Tirupati and had his head tonsured as an offering to the Lord. Several photos and videos of the actor with his new are going viral on social media.

Dhanush visited the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh with his kids, Yatra and Linga. His parents, Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi, accompanied them for the temple visit. He had an early morning darshan and shaved off his hair and beard. He is seen in these photographs with a Rudraksha garland around his neck, a mask on his face and a hat on his head.

Dhanush goes all bald for his new look in the viral photos



D50 new look

It is said that this new look that Dhanush opted for is for his upcoming film D50. He will be seen in a new avatar in his upcoming film. Dhanush will direct and act in this film to be produced by Sun Pictures. It is said that SJ Surya and others will play the lead characters in the film. The cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed. Sun Pictures will bankroll this film. More details about D50 are yet to be announced.

About Captain Miller

Earlier, the actor was seen in a full rugged beard and long tresses, which was for his upcoming film Captain Miller. The first was released a few days ago and he was seen standing at a war zone with several bodies strewn all around him. Sharing the poster, Dhanush wrote on social media, “Captain Miller First look! Respect is freedom.”

Set against the backdrop of 1930s India, Captain Miller is directed by Arun Matheswaran. Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar and Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan are playing key roles in the film. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the female lead. John Kokken, and Nivedhithaa Sathish will be seen as the supporting cast. The film is slated to release this year. An official release date is yet to be announced.

