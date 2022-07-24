Dhanush has a sweet reply to Sara Ali Khan as she congratulates him on The Gray Man; Take a look

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jul 24, 2022 04:10 PM IST  |  4.9K
Sara Ali Khan congratulates Dhanush
Dhanush has penned a sweet reply to Atrangi Re co-star Sara Ali Khan as she congratulates him on the Hollywood flick, The Gray Man. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, *Thank You Sara...It was great catching up with my Rinku."

dhanush_sara_post.jpeg

 

