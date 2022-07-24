Dhanush has a sweet reply to Sara Ali Khan as she congratulates him on The Gray Man; Take a look
Dhanush has penned a sweet reply to Atrangi Re co-star Sara Ali Khan as she congratulates him on the Hollywood flick, The Gray Man. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, *Thank You Sara...It was great catching up with my Rinku."
Credits: Dhanush Instagram
