Dhanush hides face with mask and cap as he goes for a jog in Madurai, during Captain Miller; Waves at fans

Dhanush is currently busy shooting in Madurai for his upcoming film Captain Miller. Before starting his shoot for the day, he took some time and went for a morning jog. Yes, a video of the actor jogging on Madurai streets and waving at his fans as he shoots for Captain Miller has surfaced on social media.

Dhanush makes sure to stay fit no matter what. He took a break from work and went for an early morning jog alone, with no security at all. The actor covered his face with a mask and cap as he jogged on the streets. However, looks like fans still recognised him and kept waving at him. The National Award-winning actor also waved back at them. The video is currently going viral on Twitter.

Check out Dhanush's video during Captain Miller's shoot in Madurai:

About Captain Miller

Dhanush's new look for Captain Miller caught major attention. The actor's long tresses and rugged beard Captain Miller is a period film set in the 80s, directed by Arun Matheswaran. Well, his look has got fans excited about the film and left everyone wondering what's in the store. A few posters, which didn't reveal his face or look, showed him man bun and beard as well.

The film is expected to be a larger-than-life, dusty action-packed thriller, where Dhanush will also be sharing the screen with Priyanka Arulmohan, John Kokken, and Sudeep Kishan among a stellar ensemble cast. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan in collaboration with Arjun Thyagarajan, the film is co-produced by G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth. The technical crew includes GV Prakash on board the team as the music director. While Shreyaas Krishna is the cinematographer, Nagooran is the editor of the film.

Upcoming films

Dhanush has already announced his next with Maari Selvaraj, with whom he had collaborated for the cult classic Karnan. The film will be bankrolled by Dhanush’s production house Wunder Bar Films.

He is also gearing up for the second part of the most anticipated Vada Chennai sequel, with Vetrimaaran directing it. The shoot will start later this year.

