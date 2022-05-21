Dhanush & his father send legal notice to the couple claiming him as their biological son

Dhanush and his father Kasthuri Raja have sent a legal notice to the couple, who have been claiming to be the real parents of the actor. Kathiresan and his wife Meenakshi, the couple claimed that Dhanush is their third son who ran away from home when he was a kid to become a hero. Although Dhanush dismissed the reports, the case has been going on in the court for years.

Now, Dhanush and his sent a legal notice to the couple through their lawyer as per reports of ANI. The report was quoted by ANI as, "My clients hereby call upon you both to desist from making false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them henceforth. Failing compliance my clients will be constrained to approach the competent Courts to protect their rights in this regard and to prevent you from carrying on and making such false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them and you both will also be prosecuted for causing deformation and consequent loss of their reputation."

Dhanush has also asked the couple to issue a press note and clear all allegations and also apologise. The actor also stated that he will file a defamation case if not done so.

The court had earlier suggested Dhanush to take a DNA test to resolve the issue, but he and his family declined the suggestion. Then, Dhanush was instructed by the court to undergo a medical examination to verify his identification marks. However, the results of the same proved to be inconclusive.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam with director Mithran Jawahar and will hit the screens on July 1, 2022. The film is backed by Sun Pictures and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.