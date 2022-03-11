Dhanush hugs brother Selvaraghavan and poses for a pic on the sets of Naane Varuven

Dhanush is busy working on his brother's directorial Naane Varuven, which is one of the most anticipated films in Tamil. The brothers seem to be having a nice time on sets and this pic says it all. A pic of Dhanush and Selvaraghavan surfaced on social media and is all things cute. The duo can be seen hugging and posing for a cute pic in happy smiles.

This pic of Dhanush and his brother Selvaraghavan is currently going viral on the Internet. Fans are loving this sibling duo.

Check out the pic of Dhanush and Selvaraghavan here:

A few days ago, on Selvaraghavan's birthday, the makers of Naane Varuven released a poster featuring Dhanush and himself to wish. Selvaraghavan and Dhanush have teamed up earlier for movies such as Kaadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna. However, this is the first time that the duo will be sharing screen space. The poster received a massive response from the audience as they can't wait to witness the magic of the brothers on the big screen.

Indhuja Ravichander will be playing the leading lady opposite Dhanush in the movie and Yogi Babu will be seen playing a pivotal character. The cinematography for Naane Varuven is done by Om Prakash, while editing is handled by Bhuvana Sunder.

