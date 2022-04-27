Dhanush intriguing action avatar from The Gray Man out; Fans go gaga over his first look

Dhanush has a lot on his plate right now. He is juggling several projects at the moment including Venky Atluri's Vaathi, Mithran Jawahar's Thiruchitrambalam and Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven. The versatile star is also expanding his horizons with the Hollywood venture, The Gray Man.

The makers have recently revealed the first look of the main characters from the spy thriller. The Maaran actor looks suave in the still. He strikes a fierce pose on top of a car. Dhanush has certainly raised the curiosity about his next with this picture. Netizens went bananas over his intriguing first look and dropped comments on Twitter.

Check out the Twitter reaction below:

The film is directed by Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo and has Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead. The Gray Man also stars Rege-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard in pivotal roles, among others.

Ryan Gosling will be seen as a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry in the movie. He is on the run after being hunted down by his own agency. In his first look, he is seen pointing a sniper rifle at someone. Meanwhile, Chris Evans has been roped in as the villain in the film. Our beloved Captain America looks absolutely suave in an all-black look, holding a gun. He dons a fresh avatar with a mustache and looks charming as ever.

This action drama is based on a book series by Mark Greaney and will get an OTT release on the streaming giant Netflix on July 22, 2022.

