Dhanush to join hands with Mari Selvaraj yet again after Karnan? Find out

Actor Dhanush, who is currently shooting for his next movie Karnan with Mari Selvaraj, might join hands with the director again after the wrapping up of Karnan.

By now it is well known that Dhanush is currently busy with the shooting of his next film Karnan in Tirunelveli. The film is being directed by Pariyerum Perumal famed director Mari Selvaraj. If media reports are to be believed, the actor will be joining hands with the director yet again, as he was mighty impressed with his work. The film, which was earlier called D41, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and it is being said that Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the female lead.

Kalaipuli S Thanu's home banner V Creations recently took to Twitter and shared a photo of the pooja ceremony of the film, while revealing the title. Mollywood actor Lal, who will reportedly be seen playing a key role in the movie, has been sharing some interesting stills from the movie sets. Dhanush shared a photo, in which a rear video of the actor was shown and he was seen holding a long sword in his hand.

Actor Gouri G Kishan, who recently joined the sets of Karnan shared a picture with director Mari Selvaraj. While we all are excited to see this ensemble of talented cast in the film, this news about the second collaboration comes as a sweet piece of news to the fans of Dhanush and the director. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s film, D40, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, was wrapped up recently. The makers are all set to unveil the film’s title poster and motion poster on February 19. His film Pattas hit the big screens recently for Pongal festival.

Credits :Times Of India

