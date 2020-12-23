Dhanush joins hands with Selvaraghavan for his next; Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose music

The film will be bankrolled by Kalaippuli Thanu's V Creations. It is to be noted that they are joining hands for the eighth time.

In what looks like a movie signing spree for Kollywood’s sensational star Dhanush, he has joined hands yet again with his brother and critically acclaimed director Selvaraghavan for his next film. It will have Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose music and bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations. Announcing the news, Selvaraghavan shared a photo with Dhanush and wrote, “Extremely happy to join hands for 8th time with @thisisysr !! @dhanushkraja Kalaippuli S Thanu @theVcreations”

Kalaippuli S Thana shared the tweet and wrote, “I am delighted to reunite with this hugely successful alliance. @dhanushkraja @selvaraghavan @thisisysr”. Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja agreed that it felt great for him too, to join hands with them again. He wrote, “Same here sir, Looking forward to this one.” It is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast and crew in the coming days.

Other than this, Dhanush has a handful of films in his kitty. He is currently awaiting the release of Jagame Thandhiram directed by sensational filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and it has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. The film’s shooting and post production works are finished and it is expected that it will hit the big screens soon. He also has a rural drama titled Karnan. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was wrapped up a couple of weeks back. It was also announced that Dhanush will play one of the leads in Netflix’s ambitious upcoming project The Grey Men.

