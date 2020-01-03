Dhanush joins shooting of his next D41 in Tirunelveli? Find Out

Dhanush has reportedly started shooting for his next film with Mari Selvaraj in Tirunelveli. The film, tentatively titled D41, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and it is being said that Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the female lead. Grapevine has that popular Malayalam actor Lal has also been roped in to play an important role in the film. Reports claim that the film has been named Karnan. However, there has been no official word on it yet. Natarajan Subramanian aka Natty also plays a key role in the film.

It has been reported recently that Dhanush will be collaborating with director Mithran Jawahar for his next film, tentatively titled D44. Reports suggest that the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Mithran Jawahar and Dhanush have earlier worked together in films Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty. If the reports turn out to be true, this will be the fourth film of Dhanush and Mithran Jawahar.

That’s a wrap for D40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky , sensible and visionary film maker like @karthiksubbaraj this one is going to be special. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Dhanush has recently wrapped up shooting for his film with Karthik Subbaraj. The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will also be seen in key roles. Produced by Y Not studios, the film has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo playing the main antagonist. His movie Pattas is all set to hit the big screens this month. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas will mark the second collaboration of the director with Dhanush. This is also the director’s fourth venture after Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi. Dhanush will be performing dual roles in Pattas.