Dhanush lauds Shanthanu and Kiki for their dance performance

Actor Dhanush took to Twitter and lauded the dance performance of Shanthanu and his wife Kiki.

South star Dhanush is one of the few stars who would openly appreciate talents on social media. Recently, the actor appreciated the movie Irandam Ulagaporin Kadaisi Gundu on social media. Now, the actor took to Twitter and shared a video of Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, appreciating his dance. His tweet created a buzz on social media and the video is being shared multiple times after the Dhanush shared it. The original tweet posted by Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, has a video, in which he can be seen dancing along with his wife Kiki to the hit track Chill Bro.

Sharing the video, Shanthanu wrote, “This is how we jam at Kiki dance studio”. Tagging Dhanush, he wrote, “Not as good as you though”. Dhanush, who noticed the tweet, retweeted the video and wrote, "Really cool one Shanthanu and Kiki, enjoyed watching it. Wish I could dance like shanthanu. Lots of love. Big hug". Catch Dhanush's tweet here!

Meanwhile, Shanthanu will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay in Thalapathy 64. Directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalapathy 64 has an ensemble of star cast including ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar other than Vijay and Shanthanu. Dhanush, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, tentatively titled D40 with director Karthik Subbaraj. His movies Asuran and Ennai Nokki Payum Thotta were released recently. While Asuran, directed by Vetrimaran was a tremendous hit, Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta did not shine at the box office.

Really cool one @imKBRshanthnu and kiki , enjoyed watching it. Wish I could dance like shanthanu. Lots of love. Big hug https://t.co/4ze0RM8laB — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 18, 2019

Credits :Twitter

