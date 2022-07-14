Dhanush looks dapper in a black & white three-piece suit for The Gray Man premiere in the US; PICS

Dhanush is one of the biggest and talented actor of the South film Industry. In the career span of two decades, he gave many blockbuster hits and is all set to foray wings in Hollywood with his upcoming international project The Gray Man, co-starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana De Armas. The world premiere of The Gray Man was held in Los Angeles and Dhanush along with the lead cast made a stylish appearance at the event.

Among all, Dhanush has managed to grab the attention with his dapper look in a classic black and white three piece suit. The South Indian actor defined elegance with his formal look, long hairstyle and simple smile as he posed for cameras at the red carpet of the event.

In The Gray Man, Dhanush plays an assassin named Avik San. He hardly has any dialogues in the movie and said he feel like a newcomer again. movie.In a virtual press conference with foreign press, Dhanush said, I had a great time understanding how Hollywood works. I’ve done about 50 films – 22 years of work in the Indian film industry. You often don’t get the chance to feel like a newcomer. The first time, it all happens in a blur. You don’t realise what’s happening. This time, I had an opportunity to look at myself like a newcomer. It was really amazing.”

Recently, When asked about being part of the project and how he landed the opportunity, Dhanush said: “I don’t know how I ended up in this film.” His response left everyone in the room splits.

The film is directed by Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo and is based on a book series by Mark Greaney and will get an OTT release on the streaming giant Netflix on July 22, 2022.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the makers of Dhanush's next Thiruchitrambalam announced that second single titled Megham Karukkatha will be presented to movie lovers this Friday, July 15. Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the film is set for theatrical release on August 18.