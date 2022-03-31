Dhanush looks like a good boy as he poses for a family pic with parents & brother Selvaraghavan

Dhanush, the biggest star of the Tamil film industry, maintains a very low-key personal life. Although he is on social media, the actor doesn't share many moments of his personal life. However, today, Dhanush's brother and director Selvaraghavan posed a perfect family pic and it is also trending on the internet.

Selvaraghavan took to his social media handle and shared a pic with Dhanush and his parents. The brother duo can be seen standing beside their parents as they posed for the perfect family portrait. The actor looks like a good boy folding his hands and standing beside his mom and dad.

Dhanush has joined hands with his brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan after almost a decade. These two are working together for the upcoming drama Naane Varuven and the shoot is underway. Indhuja Ravichander will be seen opposite Dhanush in the film. The latest buzz is that Swedish actor Elli AvrRam will play one of the film’s leading ladies.

Meanwhile, after the separation news of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa, his father Kasturi Raja reacted and said it is just a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple. His statements became the biggest news and thereby rumours of a reconciliation. However, Aishwaryaa recently dropped Dhanush's from her last name and changed it to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, the versatile actor also has other ventures in the pipeline including Thiruchitrambalam with director Mithran Jawahar and the Tamil-Telugu bilingual flick, Vaathi with director Venky Atluri.

