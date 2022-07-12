Dhanush looks handsome in a blue-on-blue look in latest PHOTO from US as he promotes The Gray Man

Dhanush has several thrilling projects in his pipeline. One of his most awaited films among them is the Hollywood flick, The Gray Man. The new picture of Dhanush standing on a balcony in a blue-on-blue outfit in his The Gray Man avatar is doing rounds on social media. His new sassy look will make your heart skip a beat. The versatile actor is in the US for the promotions and screening of the spy thriller.

A couple of days ago, Dhanush attended a press conference for the action entertainer. When asked about his casting in the Russo Brothers' directorial, he left everyone in splits as he was quoted saying, "I don’t know how I ended up in this film." He further added, "I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don’t get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore."

Check out the picture below:

His fellow actress Ana de Armas also shared her experience of shooting an action scene with Dhanush. She said it took many takes to nail the speed of the fight. His other co-star Ryan Gosling further joked that he got so sick of shooting the hospital scene of the movie, he hid the cardiology department sign, to entertain himself.

The primary cast of The Gray Man also includes Rege-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard in pivotal roles, apart from others. This edge-of-seat thriller will show Ryan Gosling as a CIA agent, who is now on the run, and Chris Evan as Loyd Hansel, an officer determined to catch him. The project is a cinematic retelling of Mark Greaney's book series. The movie is all set to get an OTT release on 22nd July this year.

Also Read: Jailer: Shoot of Rajinikanth's next with Nelson Dilipkumar to commence in August; Set being made in Hyderabad