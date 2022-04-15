Dhanush looks handsome in kurta and messy hair as he graces Ashish's Selfish movie launch; See PICS

Popular Producer Dil Raju's nephew Ashish Reddy's second film Selfish was launched today with a formal pooja ceremony. The event started studded as director Harish Kalyan, Dhanush and others made their presence and extended good wishes to the team. However, what caught the attention is Dhanush's dashing new look. The Maaran actor stole the light as he graced the launch event as a chief guest in ethnic wear.

Dhanush opted for a pastel blue kurta and paired it up with a white pajama. Added an oomph to the outfit with a messy hairstyle, trimmed beard, mustache and rudraksha chain in the neck. His new look has set the internet on fire, with fans talking about which movie it could be for.

Take a look at pics here:

Ashish, who made his debut with the Telugu movie Rowdy Boys, is gearing up for new release titles Selfish. Sukumar penned the story for the film. Kasi Vishal is the director. Both Sukumar and Dil Raju are producing the film under the banners, Sukumar Writings, and Sri Venkateswara Creations. Mickey J Meyer is taken on board as the music director. The other details of the cast and crew of the film are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has wrapped up the shoot for the project directed by his brother Selvagharan Naane Varuven. The story deals with the deja vu effect between two lookalikes. Indhuja Ravichander will be playing the leading lady opposite Dhanush in the movie and Yogi Babu will be seen playing a pivotal character. Bollywood actress Elli Avram made her debut in South with Dhanush starrer.

