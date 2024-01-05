Dhanush looks like Bruce Lee, says Shiva Rajkumar about his Captain Miller co-star

Dhanush’s upcoming film Captain Miller, which is helmed by Arun Matheswaran is perhaps the most anticipated film this year. The film, touted to be a period action flick, is said to revolve around the titular character, who’s a rebel leader, forced to take a stance when things go against him.

As the release date of the film draws closer, the makers of the film are keeping themselves busy with the final promotions of the film. Recently, on January 3rd, they held the film’s pre-release event, which was attended by the entire cast and crew of Captain Miller. During the event, actor Shiva Rajkumar, who plays a prominent role in the film, opened up about working with Dhanush while he was addressing the audience.

Shiva Rajkumar hails Dhanush’s screen presence

Talking at the event, the Jailer actor compared Dhanush to the legendary martial artist and actor Bruce Lee. Shivanna said that the Karnan actor is a different kind of performer and that the audience are easily able to connect with him as he gives off a ‘boy next door’ vibe.

He further praised Dhanush’s screen presence, adding that the actor has beautiful screen variations, and tends to improvise a lot on the shot. The Mufti actor also revealed that it is quite challenging to work with Dhanush due to this.

Advertisement

Additionally, Shivanna mentioned that each character in Captain Miller is driven by their personal motives, which brings a layer of emotion to it.

More about Captain Miller

Captain Miller marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and director Arun Matheswaran of Rocky fame. The film features an ensemble cast including Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in crucial roles, apart from the Vada Chennai actor and Shiva Rajkumar.

Recently, Arun Matheswaran had revealed during an interview that Captain Miller is set to be a three part franchise, with the first part coming out on January 12th. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film, while it has been bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. Siddhartha Nuni cranks the film’s camera while Nagooran Ramachandran takes care of the film’s editing.

ALSO READ: Captain Miller: Runtime, U/A certification, cast and crew details to plot; full details about Dhanush starrer