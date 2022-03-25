Dhanush looks like a menacing baddie in the latest poster for 'Naane Varuven'

Versatile actor Dhanush has joined hands with his brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan after almost a decade. These two are working together for the upcoming drama Naane Varuven. The makers are actively wrapping up the shoot for the project and also keeping the fans hooked by sharing engaging posters from the flick. In the latest poster dropped by the makers, Dhanush can be seen smoking a cigarette as he relaxes on a chair.

One cannot help but notice that the actor is donning a clean-shaven younger look in the poster. As you might already know, Dhanush is playing a dual role in his next. For one character, the actor has spikes and a younger look, while for the other, he is wearing specs and a beard, giving old guy vibes.

Check out the poster below:

Naane Varuven follows the life of two doppelgangers who get caught up in the effect of the déjà vu. Indhuja Ravichander will be seen opposite Dhanush in the film, as Yogi Babu essays a pivotal role. This is the first time that the film's lead pair will be sharing screen space.

Earlier, Dhanush and his sibling delivered some noteworthy projects like Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. Now, coming to other important crew of the venture, cinematography for the film has been done by Om Prakash, while Bhuvana Sunder looks after the editing.

As the shoot has not been concluded yet, makers have not settled on a release date for Naane Varuven.

Furthermore, Dhanush will also be a part of the Hollywood flick, The Gray Man.

