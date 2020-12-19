  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dhanush & Manju Warrier’s Asuran, Nazriya Nazim & Fahad Fazil’s Trance to be part of Indian Panorama 2020

Other than Trance and Asuran, Kannada film titled Pinki Elli and a Mollywood film Malayalam movie Kappela are the other films to to be part of Indian Panorama 2020.
14280 reads Mumbai
Dhanush & Manju Warrier’s Asuran, Nazriya Nazim & Fahad Fazil’s Trance to be part of Indian Panorama 2020Dhanush & Manju Warrier’s Asuran, Nazriya Nazim & Fahad Fazil’s Trance to be part of Indian Panorama 2020
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday announced that 20 non-feature and 23 feature films, including Dhanush and Manju Warrier’s recent superhit film Asuran will be screened as part of the Indian Panaroma section at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The nine-day film gala was previously scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20-28. However, it got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the gala is scheduled to be held from January 16 to January 24.

"Happy to announce the selection of 23 feature and 20 non-feature films in Indian Panorama of 51st IFFI. @MIB_India," Javadekar wrote on Twitter. Other than Vetrimaaran’s Asuran, other South movies to get screened in the festival are Nazriya Nazim and Fahad Fazil starrer Trance, a Kannada film titled Pinki Elli and a Mollywood film Malayalam movie Kappela. Sharing the news, Kalaippuli S Thanu, who bankrolled Asuran stated that he was happy about it.

See his Tweet here:

Also Read: Suriya gets papped in comfy casuals as he steppes out of his home; See PHOTOS

He wrote, “Excited and proud to share the happy news that #Asuran has been selected to feature for Indian Panorama in Indian International Film Festival. My thanks and congratulations to @dhanushkraja @VetriMaaran @gvprakash and the entire #Asuran team”. Fans of the film have been taking to the micro blogging website to express their excitement on seeing the news and they all wished the makers of the films with congratulatory messages.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Suriya all set to essay a double role in Asuran director Vetri Maaran's upcoming film?
Asuran producer Kalaipuli S Thanu says the Dhanush starrer will not be remade in Chinese
Vetrimaaran’s Asuran starring Dhanush and Manju Warrier to be remade in Chinese?
Asuran's Manju Warrier reveals she loves watching Nayanthara's films; Says Darbar actress is very dedicated
Aaranya Kaandam to Asuran; Have you watched these 10 critically acclaimed Tamil films?
Asuran actress Manju Warrier looks resplendent in an ethnic outfit in her Chathurmukham look
close