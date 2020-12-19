Dhanush & Manju Warrier’s Asuran, Nazriya Nazim & Fahad Fazil’s Trance to be part of Indian Panorama 2020

Other than Trance and Asuran, Kannada film titled Pinki Elli and a Mollywood film Malayalam movie Kappela are the other films to to be part of Indian Panorama 2020.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday announced that 20 non-feature and 23 feature films, including Dhanush and Manju Warrier’s recent superhit film Asuran will be screened as part of the Indian Panaroma section at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The nine-day film gala was previously scheduled to take place in Goa from November 20-28. However, it got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the gala is scheduled to be held from January 16 to January 24.

"Happy to announce the selection of 23 feature and 20 non-feature films in Indian Panorama of 51st IFFI. @MIB_India," Javadekar wrote on Twitter. Other than Vetrimaaran’s Asuran, other South movies to get screened in the festival are Nazriya Nazim and Fahad Fazil starrer Trance, a Kannada film titled Pinki Elli and a Mollywood film Malayalam movie Kappela. Sharing the news, Kalaippuli S Thanu, who bankrolled Asuran stated that he was happy about it.

Excited and proud to share the happy news that #Asuran has been selected to feature for Indian Panorama in Indian International Film Festival. My thanks and congratulations to @dhanushkraja @VetriMaaran @gvprakash and the entire #Asuran team pic.twitter.com/Mh6UThwXQ4 — Kalaippuli S Thanu (@theVcreations) December 19, 2020

He wrote, “Excited and proud to share the happy news that #Asuran has been selected to feature for Indian Panorama in Indian International Film Festival. My thanks and congratulations to @dhanushkraja @VetriMaaran @gvprakash and the entire #Asuran team”. Fans of the film have been taking to the micro blogging website to express their excitement on seeing the news and they all wished the makers of the films with congratulatory messages.

