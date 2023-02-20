Dhanush moves into his 150 crores dream house with parents; Check out pics from the housewarming ceremony

Dhanush's dream house, which was under construction since 2021, has completed its work. Yes, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, reportedly, the actor held a housewarming ceremony and moved into his new house with his parents. A few pics of Dhanush from the housewarming ceremony have surfaced on social media. Dhanush's dream house is in the poshest location of Chennai, Poes Garden. Back in 2021, Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwaryaa performed pooja for his new house in Poes Garden. It was also attended by Rajinikanth and his wife Latha. However, in 2022 as the duo separated ways after 16 years of marriage. Now after two years, his dream house is completed. He moved in with his parents to the new house now. And the housewarming pics show that the ceremony was attended by his parents and close family members.

In the pictures shared on social media, Dhanush could be seen dressed in a blue kurta and white pajama. He sported long locks and a heavy beard. According to reports, Dhanush gifted this luxurious house to his mother and father. The bungalow is reportedly said to have an estimated worth of Rs 150 crore. Director Subramaniam Shiva posted on Twitter about this house with many facilities. In it, he said, "Brother Dhanush's new house feels like a temple to me... Children who make their mother and father live in heaven while they are still alive, feel like gods... And they become an example to their children and others. Long live brother." Check out Dhanush's housewarming pics here:



Professional front Dhanush is currently basking in the success of his recently released bilingual film, Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The film, which is based on education corruption, received a good response from Telugu and Tamil audiences. This film also marked Dhanush's debut in Tollywood. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film features Samyuktha as a female lead. Next up, Dhanush has an action film Captain Miller with director Arun Matheswaran. The film features Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and Sundeep Kishan in a pivotal roles. Priyanka Arul Mohan is appearing as the female lead in the film. The actor also has a film with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula in the pipeline.

