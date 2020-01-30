Dhanush: Multi talented star on a roll with Karnan, D40 and Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar
Tamil star Dhanush is ruling the box office like a boss with back to back hit films. After Asuran, the actor delivered another hit, Pattas. 2020 kick-started on a good note for the actor and while the month is yet to end, Dhanush has treated his fans with another huge announcement. The Maari actor will be seen alongside Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in their upcoming film, Atrangi Re. Yes, the National Award-winning actor Dhanush has collaborated yet again with director Aanand L Rai, who directed his Bollywood debut film Raanjhanaa. Dhanush is on a roll with back to back interesting films in the kitty.
#atrangire @aanandlrai #himanshusharma @arrahman @akshaykumar #SaraAliKhan @itsBhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/3TPdNA6FgD
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 30, 2020
Congratulations ynot studios on completing 10 years. #D40 first look soon pic.twitter.com/PXa8e4hNqK
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 29, 2020
D40, on the other hand, is produced by YNOT Studios. The first look of the film will be out soon.
#கர்ணன் #karnan shoot in progress pic.twitter.com/YkjaaoIrgC
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 28, 2020
