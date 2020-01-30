Dhanush: Multi talented star on a roll with Karnan, D40 and Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar

2020 kick-started on a good note for the actor and while the month is yet to end, Dhanush has treated his fans with another big announcement. The Maari actor will be seen alongside Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming film, Atrangi Re.

Tamil star Dhanush is ruling the box office like a boss with back to back hit films. After Asuran, the actor delivered another hit, Pattas. 2020 kick-started on a good note for the actor and while the month is yet to end, Dhanush has treated his fans with another huge announcement. The Maari actor will be seen alongside Bollywood stars and Sara Ali Khan in their upcoming film, Atrangi Re. Yes, the National Award-winning actor Dhanush has collaborated yet again with director Aanand L Rai, who directed his Bollywood debut film Raanjhanaa. Dhanush is on a roll with back to back interesting films in the kitty.

A couple of days ago, the actor shared a glimpse of his upcoming film Karnan. The news about the same took social media by storm. Later, he announced about soon sharing the first look of his upcoming film D40. Well, Dhanush has been making headlines over his upcoming projects and fans can't wait to know what's next in stores for us. Dhanush entered the film industry after being pressured by his brother, director Selvaraghavan and rest is the history. The actor is doing great in his personal as well as professional space. He is setting his foot yet again in Bollywood with Atrangi Re. What do you think? Tell us in the comment section below.

#atrangire @aanandlrai #himanshusharma @arrahman @akshaykumar #SaraAliKhan @itsBhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/3TPdNA6FgD — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 30, 2020

Talking about Karnan, Dhanush has collaborated with Pariyerum Perumal fame director Mari Selvaraj. The shooting of the film is currently being shot in Tirunelveli and the makers are eyeing for mid-2020 release.

Congratulations ynot studios on completing 10 years. #D40 first look soon pic.twitter.com/PXa8e4hNqK — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 29, 2020

Also Read: Akshay Kumar teams up with Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush for Atrangi Re; REVEALS he said yes to it in 10 minutes

D40, on the other hand, is produced by YNOT Studios. The first look of the film will be out soon.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More