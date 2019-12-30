Dhanush offers prayers at Palani temple with wife Aishwarya Dhanush and sons post wrapping up D40

Actor Dhanush, along with his family members offered prayers at the Murugan temple in Palani, after wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming film, D40.

Dhanush, along with his wife Aishwarya Dhanush and kids Linga and Yatra, reportedly offered prayers at Lord Murugan temple in Palani, after the shooting for D40 was wrapped up. The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will also be seen in key roles. The film was wrapped up yesterday, and actor Dhanush took to Twitter to inform the same.

The makers of the film, tentatively titled D40, will reveal the official title in February 2020. While speculations have surfaced claiming the most awaited movie has been named ‘Suruli’, the makers cleared the air saying that the title has not yet been revealed. Pictures and videos of Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj from the sets of the movie are making rounds on social media.

That’s a wrap for D40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky , sensible and visionary film maker like @karthiksubbaraj this one is going to be special. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) 29 December 2019

The film has been produced by Y Not studios, and also has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo playing the main antagonist. The actor, who is known for his roles in movies like Braveheart, Trainspotting, The Chronicles of Narnia, Wonder Woman and Game of Thrones, is playing a crucial role. The last shooting schedule was in Madurai. The film’s major portions were shot in London and the makers shared pictures post wrapping up in London.

