Dhanush OPENS up on starring alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans in The Gray Man

It was announced on Friday that The Grey Man which has Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead role will also star Kollywood superstar Dhanush in a key role.

It came as an unexpected piece of surprise to the fans of Dhanush when the video streaming platform Netfilx announced on Friday that their ambitious project titled The Grey Man which has Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead role, will also star Kollywood superstar Dhanush in a lead role. Fans took to social media to express their excitement upon hearing the news and it took over the internet. While fans were waiting for Dhanush’s statement, the actor has shared on his social media space, his statement on staring in the film.

Thanking his fans and well wishers from across the globe, Dhanush said that he was happy to be a part of the film. He wrote, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix's "The Grey Man" starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action packed experience, My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread love! Om Namashivaya.”

See his post here:

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a line up of films in his kitty including Jagame Thandhiram by Karthik Subbaraj, Karnan by Mari Selvaraj. It is expected that he will start shooting for his film with Karthik Naren soon. The yet to be titled film has Malavika Mohanan as the lead actress.

Credits :Twitter

