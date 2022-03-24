Dhanush to Pawan Kalyan: 5 actors who turned singers & crooned songs that became chartbuster hits

Today's actors do not just limit themselves to screen but have also been trying their hands on singing, writing and lyricist. While it's an actor's dream to sing or director's order, many celebs crooned songs and entertained audiences. And every time a celeb sings a song, the buzz gets higher and it's always a bliss to fans. For example, when Jr NTR sang Follow Follow, fans loved him and were surprised by his such great skills.

While such talented personalities have existed in Kollywood right throughout, it is most recently the trend has once again taken shape with many upcoming and established actors taking to singing. In recent times, several actors have begun to sing songs either for their own films or for films featuring other actors. Take a look at actors who have turned singers and their crooned songs became chartbusters.

Dhanush

Dhanush has probably inspired hundreds of actors to take up singing, thanks to the success of 'Kolaveri Di'. He made his debut in 2004 with Naattu Sarakku' in the film Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan and went on to sing Amma Amma, Rowdy Baby, Poo Nee Poo and many others that became chartbuster hits.

Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay recorded his first Tamil song in the year 1994 for the movie Rasigan. The number 'Bombay City Sukkha Rotti' was composed by Deva. Since then, he has not turned back and has established himself as a playback singer. His recent crooned song Jolly OO Gymkhana from his movie beast garnered millions of views in hours.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan's craze for folk songs among audiences is unmatchable. He made his singing debut with Jhonny and the most popular ones are Paparaydu and Katamarayudu from Panjaa and Attarintiki Dareedi movies.

Dulquer Salmaan

In 2013, Dulquer Salmaan made his singing career with Johny Mone Johny from ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi. From then on, he not just proved to be a great actor but a singer too. In fact, DQ recently made his debut as a Tamil singer with Aachmilli in his film Hey Sinamika.

Siddharth

Siddharth is one such celeb who grew to fame as actor and singer. He began his singing stint in 2006 with songs like Everybody and Edhalo Epudu. Later, he went on to sing songs like Apudo Epudo, Sri Chaitanya, Excuse me Rakshasi and many others.