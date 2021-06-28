Dhanush pens a special birthday note for his Atrangi Re director Anand L Rai; Says 'Love you bhai'

Dhanush took to Twitter to pen a special birthday wish for Anand L Rai. Read on to know more.

Dhanush is the biggest and most popular star of Indian cinema. The actor has paved a way for himself and successfully set his foot in South, Bollywood, and Hollywood. After his debut film Raanjhanaa with director Anand L Rai, Dhanush is back to entertain the audience with the same director for a new movie titled Atrangi Re. Today, the director Anand L Rai is celebrating his birthday and Dhanush has a special wish for his beloved director/ friend.

On the occasion of Anand L Rai's birthday, Dhanush took to Twitter and wished his Atrangi Re director by penning a special note. The actor wrote, “Happiest birthday mere bhai @aanandlrai .. continue painting magic on screen and off screen. Love you”



Anand L Rai, the popular director of Bollywood, is known for Midas touch when it comes to making light-hearted movies revolving around the small town and real characters. Raanjhanaa starring Dhanush is also one such movie, which is warm and gives a fuzzy feeling throughout. With this movie, Dhanush also received ‘Best Male Debut Actor’, which is a big achievement in Bollywood.

On the work front, Dhanush is currently filming for an upcoming action thriller titled The Gray Man, a Hollywood movie alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The actor also announced a Pan-India movie with director Sekhar Kammula. He also has the yet-to-be-titled film directed by Karthick Naren with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. Dhanush will be seen playing a lead role in Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven.

